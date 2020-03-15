Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 478,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,979,000 after acquiring an additional 113,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $126.22 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,615. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

