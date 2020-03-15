Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,609 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after buying an additional 594,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after buying an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,160,000 after buying an additional 202,068 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,155,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,810,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.75. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

