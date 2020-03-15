Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,157 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

