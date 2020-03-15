Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 773899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Bonavista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Bonavista Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bonavista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.84.

The stock has a market cap of $44.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.52.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNP)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

