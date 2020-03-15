Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 182 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $336.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.09. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.