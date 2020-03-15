Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,086 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.29.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.01. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

