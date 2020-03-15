Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EPR Properties worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 803.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.73.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

