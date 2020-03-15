Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 153,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.32 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

