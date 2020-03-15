Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $300.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.22 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.58 and its 200 day moving average is $308.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

