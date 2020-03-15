Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,785,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,477,000 after buying an additional 154,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,016,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,293,000 after buying an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after buying an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.09.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

