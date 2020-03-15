Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

