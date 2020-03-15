Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Target by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 70,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 66,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.