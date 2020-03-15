Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 70,117 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000.

IQLT stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $32.89.

