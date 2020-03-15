Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.42 and its 200 day moving average is $226.69. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $185.77 and a 12 month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock worth $2,068,174 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.