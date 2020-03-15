Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 22,156 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,156 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FDIS opened at $39.26 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.