Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,916 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $29.91.

