Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,920 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

MXIM opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

