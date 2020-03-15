Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hologic by 8,045.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 131.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

