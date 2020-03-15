Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 498,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.