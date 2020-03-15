Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.