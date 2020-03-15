Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $17.16, 2,653,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,269,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. OTR Global raised Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at $452,892.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

