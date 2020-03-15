BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 22,909 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.