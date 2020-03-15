BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 237 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 3,831.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $127.61 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.14.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

