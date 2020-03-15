BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,298 shares of company stock worth $76,419 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

