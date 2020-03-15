BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $187.80 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.53. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.57.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

