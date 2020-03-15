BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Shares of FANG opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

