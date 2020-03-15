BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,548 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.19% of Iamgold worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Iamgold by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 898,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $884.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.13. Iamgold Corp has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Iamgold’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.