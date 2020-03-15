BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $126.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

