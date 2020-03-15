BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.47.

QRVO stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

