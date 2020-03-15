BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

