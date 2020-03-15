BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $3.06 Million in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Mplx by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

MPLX opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.09%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

