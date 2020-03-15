BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

