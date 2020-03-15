BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 251 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,877.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $156.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.89. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.56 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

