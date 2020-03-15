BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 59,968 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,968 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $115,563.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $2,369,406. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

NYSE:VAR opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.