Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $124.33

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $113.67 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.81.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

