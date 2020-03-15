Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $22.17

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,962.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,082,980 shares of company stock worth $17,052,826 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

