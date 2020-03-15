Brokerages Set Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Target Price at $4.00

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Iamgold by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

