Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $157.70

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 69.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 294.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOH opened at $146.35 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average is $128.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.