Brokerages Set Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) PT at GBX 466.33

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 466.33 ($6.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital raised shares of Provident Financial to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 266.80 ($3.51) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 274.80 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 585.20 ($7.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 439.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 431.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Provident Financial’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

