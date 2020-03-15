Brokerages Set TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $131.67

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.