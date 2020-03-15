Brokerages Set TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Target Price at $69.35

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $51.57 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

