Brokerages Set Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Price Target at $7.40

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $45,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Transocean by 45.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,179,664 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,212 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Transocean by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $179,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,655 shares during the period. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Transocean by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,684,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,206 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIG opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Transocean has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

