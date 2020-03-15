Brokerages Set Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $51.75

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.
Several equities research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,264 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Upland Software has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $646.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
