Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $8,643,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 285.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $187.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.53.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 151.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.57.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.