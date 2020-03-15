Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 238,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 896,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 88,895 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,177,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 258,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Schlumberger stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

