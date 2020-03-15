Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BP by 1,077.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in BP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

