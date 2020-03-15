Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 27,087 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

