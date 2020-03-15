Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 316 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,689,000 after purchasing an additional 568,366 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,349,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,029,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,086,000 after acquiring an additional 253,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,196,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,937.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,068 shares of company stock worth $33,334,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $216.09 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

