Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Allstate by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 156,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 75,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $92.77 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

