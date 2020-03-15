Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,719,000 after purchasing an additional 144,495 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Primerica by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Primerica by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,554 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Primerica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Primerica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $98.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

